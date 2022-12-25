Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,113 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $44.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 4,831.79%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

