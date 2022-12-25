PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.81

Shares of PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.81 and traded as low as $4.42. PCCW shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 5,736 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

