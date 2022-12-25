Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $76.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $71.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $85.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.