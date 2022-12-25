Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.14. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $135.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.