City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.23

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $8.46. City Office REIT shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 225,895 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $338.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 141.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 38.0% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 83,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

