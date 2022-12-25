Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.85

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $14.40. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 2,821 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $85.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFCF. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Where Food Comes From by 188.3% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 69,214 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Where Food Comes From in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Where Food Comes From by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Where Food Comes From by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

