Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 91,618 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 576,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,618 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 86.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the second quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831,101 shares during the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWG opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

NWG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.86) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.77) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.15.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

