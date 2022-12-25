Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 17,529 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 93.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

