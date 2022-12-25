Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $259.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.62. The firm has a market cap of $189.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.15.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.