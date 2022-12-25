Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after buying an additional 23,174 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $242.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams



The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

