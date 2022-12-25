Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,879 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.