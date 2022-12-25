ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $70.46 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

