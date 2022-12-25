Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 876.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

About General Dynamics



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

