Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,575.67

Shares of Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,575.67 ($43.44) and traded as high as GBX 4,048 ($49.17). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,965 ($48.17), with a volume of 1,073 shares.

Bioventix Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,575.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,463.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £206.54 million and a P/E ratio of 2,715.75.

Get Bioventix alerts:

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $52.00. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Bioventix’s payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bioventix Company Profile

In other news, insider Bruce Hiscock purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,724 ($45.24) per share, for a total transaction of £1,862 ($2,261.90).

(Get Rating)

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.