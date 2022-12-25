Cambian Group (LON:CMBN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $192.40

Cambian Group plc (LON:CMBN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.40 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 192.40 ($2.34). Cambian Group shares last traded at GBX 192.40 ($2.34), with a volume of 54,471 shares changing hands.
Cambian Group Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 192.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.40.
About Cambian Group
Cambian Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist educational and behavioral health services for children in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of autism and learning difficulties, residential care and education, therapeutic fostering care and emotional support, and deaf.
