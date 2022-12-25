BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $157.64

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.64 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 159 ($1.93). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 157 ($1.91), with a volume of 167,005 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 872.22.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

