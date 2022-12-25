MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.97

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.97 and traded as high as C$21.81. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$21.76, with a volume of 281,738 shares.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MAG. Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Pi Financial lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.98.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
