MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.97

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.97 and traded as high as C$21.81. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$21.76, with a volume of 281,738 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAG. Raymond James dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Pi Financial lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.98.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MAG Silver Company Profile

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total value of C$354,827.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,256,488.14. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.74, for a total value of C$88,882.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,859.43. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.