Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.10

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.10 and traded as high as C$12.97. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$12.89, with a volume of 284,565 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IIP.UN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.68.
The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.22.
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
