Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.97

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.97 and traded as high as C$2.30. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Rock Brewery from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Big Rock Brewery Trading Up 5.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.73. The stock has a market cap of C$14.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.81.
Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.
