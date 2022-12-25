Big Rock Brewery (TSE:BR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.97

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSE:BR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.97 and traded as high as C$2.30. Big Rock Brewery shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Big Rock Brewery from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Big Rock Brewery alerts:

Big Rock Brewery Trading Up 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.73. The stock has a market cap of C$14.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.81.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of beer, ciders, and RTD beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Rock Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Rock Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.