Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.35

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and traded as high as $14.06. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 17,584 shares.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.