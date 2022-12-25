Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (NYSE:CAF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.35

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and traded as high as $14.06. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 17,584 shares.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

Get Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 63.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the second quarter worth $186,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,036,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,535,000 after purchasing an additional 213,712 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.