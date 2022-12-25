Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.76

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 109.76 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.45). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.43), with a volume of 19,228 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Carr's Group alerts:

Carr’s Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.95. The stock has a market cap of £110.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,468.75.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies supplementation products for livestock. It offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, and SmartLic brands; boluses under the Tracesure brand; and protein products under the AminoMax brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.