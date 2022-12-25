Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.55

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.55 and traded as high as C$62.00. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$62.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.13.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.