Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.45

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and traded as high as $17.93. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 16,005 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHCHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Anhui Conch Cement from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

