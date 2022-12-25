Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.69. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 530,313 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.
About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
