Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and traded as high as $0.69. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 530,313 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Up 8.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cidara Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 31.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.