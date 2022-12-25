Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.56

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and traded as high as $17.63. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 300 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBNXF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.13.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

