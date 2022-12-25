Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.39

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 123,955 shares.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Up 4.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.