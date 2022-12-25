Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.80

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.80 and traded as high as C$13.00. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 253,945 shares.

LUG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$7,848,372.91. In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 172,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$2,309,625.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$7,848,372.91. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total value of C$326,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$317,438. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 245,000 shares of company stock worth $3,243,354.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

