Numis (LON:NUM) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $181.45

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.45 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.43). Numis shares last traded at GBX 193.40 ($2.35), with a volume of 15,818 shares trading hands.

Numis Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 181.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Numis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Numis’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Numis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

About Numis

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, debt advisory, and private placements.

