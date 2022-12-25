Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.61

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.61 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 92.41 ($1.12). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.12), with a volume of 111,583 shares.

Finsbury Food Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 78.94.

Finsbury Food Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Finsbury Food Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Finsbury Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as speciality breads, buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, doughnuts, celebration cakes, and sharing and snacking cakes, as well as gluten-free bread.

