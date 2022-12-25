Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.60

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $5.70. Barloworld shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 4,562 shares.
Barloworld Stock Up 11.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.
About Barloworld
Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.