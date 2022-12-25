Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.60

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $5.70. Barloworld shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 4,562 shares.

Barloworld Stock Up 11.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

