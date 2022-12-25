Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.11

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$85.11 and traded as high as C$88.56. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$88.34, with a volume of 274,586 shares trading hands.
QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.54.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.49.
In other news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total transaction of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at C$820,407.67.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
