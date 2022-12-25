Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for about 4.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial set a $170.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $141.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.79. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

