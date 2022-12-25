Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of PSX opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $70.66 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

