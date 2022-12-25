Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 136.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

