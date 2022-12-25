Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 863 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,874,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,524,000 after purchasing an additional 520,440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.