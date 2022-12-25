Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 863 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $107,874,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,955,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,524,000 after purchasing an additional 520,440 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.91. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
