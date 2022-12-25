Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 2,790 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $90.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

