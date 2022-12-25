Congress Park Capital LLC Lowers Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 563.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth $94,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 19.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hess by 61.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,946,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,068,000 after buying an additional 1,876,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $149.83.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

HES has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.54.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

