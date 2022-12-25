Congress Park Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Embraer worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Embraer by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Embraer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 59,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in shares of Embraer by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Embraer by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 55,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Embraer from $13.00 to $11.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $18.08.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

