Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, December 26th.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $330.97 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76.

Institutional Trading of Radiant Logistics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. 55.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLGT. TheStreet lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

