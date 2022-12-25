Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $213.87 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.