Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Summit Insights upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

