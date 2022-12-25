Kaizen Financial Strategies Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in KLA were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 514.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33,263 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $377.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.68 and a 200 day moving average of $344.04.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

