Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 230 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Kaizen Financial Strategies trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned 0.25% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

XSW opened at $106.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $114.18. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.33.

