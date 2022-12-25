Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires Shares of 2,509 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,240,000 after purchasing an additional 149,879 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $19,345,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $259.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.15. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,994,074.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total transaction of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,994,074.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,899 shares of company stock worth $76,970,486. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

