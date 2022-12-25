Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 450 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $77.75 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $76.05 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.37.

