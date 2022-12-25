Alchemix USD Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, Alchemix USD has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Alchemix USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $235.15 million and $36.03 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Alchemix USD

Alchemix USD was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. The official website for Alchemix USD is alchemix.fi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

