Evmos Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $94.48 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $94.48 million and $1.08 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

