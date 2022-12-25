Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Purchased by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

RYT opened at $241.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.24. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $213.47 and a 1-year high of $327.81.

