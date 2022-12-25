Kaizen Financial Strategies Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.