Kaizen Financial Strategies Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,216 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $294.97 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $620.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

